2020 O/L Admission Cards available online

-

Candidates who have not received their Admission Cards for the 2020 G. C. E. Ordinary Level examination can download the same from online, the Department of Examinations stated.

Accordingly, the relevant Admission cards for the examination which will commence on March 01 can be accessed via the official website of the exams department (www.doenets.lk).

The postponed G. C. E. Ordinary Level examination for the year 2020 is commenced to be held from 01st to 10th of March, 2021.

Meanwhile, if any amendments need to made to the exam Admission Cards, they can be done online via the website https://onlineexams.gov.lk/eic, the Department of Exams recently announced. However, it is to be noted that one candidate can only amend their Admission Card only once, the Department stated.

Further, the department has requested the candidates to be present at the exam center at least one hour before the commencement of the exam as hygiene safety procedures will be in implementation at the venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 622,305 candidates are to face the 2020 Ordinary Level examination at 4,513 centers from 1st to 10th of March. A total of 423,746 school candidates and 198,606 private candidates are scheduled to appear for the exam this year.