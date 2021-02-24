Coronavirus: 672 more patients discharged upon recovery

February 24, 2021   05:11 pm

The Ministry of Health confirms that 672 individuals who were previously diagnosed with Covid-19, have been discharged from medical care as they have returned to health. 

According to the situation report, the majority of the recoveries were reported from Embilipitiya Treatment Centre (57), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (52), Rambukkana Treatment Centre (44) and Panideniya Treatment Centre (42).

The new development brings the total number of novel coronavirus recoveries reported in the country to 76,514.

Sri Lanka’s confirmed cases court meanwhile stands at 80,739. The Epidemiology Unit says 4,042 of them are still under medical care.

