Imran Khan flies back after Sri Lanka visit

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan left the island a short while ago after concluding his two-day visit to Sri Lanka.

PM Imran Khan arrived in Sri Lanka last evening (February 23) for a two-day official visit, accepting an invitation extended by his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

During the visit, the Pakistani Premier and his delegation met with the Sri Lankan Prime Minister, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and other state officials.

The two prime ministers together presided over an event to sign 05 mutually beneficial bilateral Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) yesterday after concluding their official talks at the Temple Trees.

They issued a joint statement, affirming efforts to enhance trade relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

PM Khan said he looks forward to expand trade relations with Sri Lanka through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Balochistan with China’s Xinjiang Province, is the flagship project of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

During the joint statement, PM Rajapaksa said the two countries will continue to work together to fight terrorism, religious fundamentalism, and extremism.

Khan also met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat earlier this afternoon (February 24). Their conversation explored possibilities for promoting trade and expanding investment opportunities between the two countries, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).