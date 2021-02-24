Saliya Peiris elected new BASL President

-

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has elected President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris as its new President a short while ago.

Peiris has been elected President with a total of 5,162 votes at the election, according to Attorney-at-Law Rajeev Amarasuriya, Secretary of BASL.

Peiris has won over President’s Counsel Kuvera de Zoysa who obtained just 2,807 votes.

President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris takes over the position from the outgoing President of BASL President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa.