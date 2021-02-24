Saliya Peiris elected new BASL President

February 24, 2021   08:53 pm

-

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has elected President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris as its new President a short while ago.

Peiris has been elected President with a total of 5,162 votes at the election, according to Attorney-at-Law Rajeev Amarasuriya, Secretary of BASL.

Peiris has won over President’s Counsel Kuvera de Zoysa who obtained just 2,807 votes.

President’s Counsel Saliya Peiris takes over the position from the outgoing President of BASL President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories