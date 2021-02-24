COVID-19 figures up by 266 new positive cases

-

Sri Lanka has registered 266 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (February 24), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 458 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 81,467.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 76,514 earlier today, as 672 more patients regained health.

However, 4,496 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

The total number of lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 457 at present.