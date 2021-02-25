OIC addresses cremation of Muslim COVID-19 victims in Sri Lanka

-

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has raised its concerns over the issue of cremating the bodies of COVID-19 victims in Sri Lanka.

Secretary-General of OIC Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen mentioned this speaking at the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) currently underway.

He stated that the OIC is concerned with the situation of Muslims in Sri Lanka as they are denied the right to bury the bodies of the virus victims following the Islamic rule while adhering to the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The OIC urged the Government of Sri Lanka to take swift action to guarantee and respect the right of burial of the Muslim community.

Further speaking, Dr. Al-Othaimeen stated that the OIC firmly supports the international effort and the global policies geared towards fighting religious intolerance, stigmatization, discrimination, Islamophobia, incitement to violence, and violence against person-based religions or beliefs.