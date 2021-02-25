Mahindananda acquitted from funds misappropriation case

February 25, 2021   11:13 am

Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has been acquitted from the case over misappropriation of funds from the Sri Lanka Freedom Labour Congress.

The lengthy trial of 04 years came to a conclusion before the Colombo High Court Justice Adithya Patabendige, today (February 25).

Delivering the verdict, the High Court Judge stated that the plaintiff had failed to prove the allegations made against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

Accordingly, the accused will be acquitted and released under Section 200 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the judge declared.

The Attorney General had filed the case against Mahindananda Aluthgamage over a case of misappropriating funds worth Rs 3.9 million from the Sri Lanka Freedom Labour Congress trade union while acting as its chairman, during the regime of President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

