Persons Registration Dept open tomorrow for O/L candidates

The Head Office and selected regional offices of the Department for Registration of Persons will be open tomorrow (February 26) to issue National Identity Cards (NIC) for candidates facing the 2020 Ordinary Level Examination.

Accordingly, the Head Office of the Department in Battaramulla and the regional offices of Galle, Kurunegala, Vavuniya, and Batticaloa will remain open despite it being a public holiday.

The 2020 O/L examination is scheduled to be held from 01st to 10th of March, 2021 after being postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, candidates who have not received their Admission Cards for the examination can download the same from the official website of the Department of Examinations (www.doenets.lk).

If any amendments are needed to be made regarding the exam Admission Cards, they can be done online via the website https://onlineexams.gov.lk/eic, the Department of Exams recently announced. However, it is to be noted that one candidate can only amend their Admission Card only once, the Department stated.

A total of 622,305 candidates are to face the 2020 Ordinary Level examination at 4,513 centers from 1st to 10th of March. A total of 423,746 school candidates and 198,606 private candidates are scheduled to appear for the exam this year.