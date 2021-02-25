Two including Ayurveda doctor arrested with explosive materials
February 25, 2021 04:05 pm
Two persons who were possession of explosive materials have been arrested in the area of Kinniya in Trincomalee.
According to reports, a 44-year-old Ayurveda doctor and a 41-year-old fisherman were arrested in this manner.
Officers of Trincomalee Police have seized 37 sticks of dynamite and 372-feet long detonator cords from the suspects.
The raid was carried out on a tip-off received by the officers at the Trincomalee Navy Camp.