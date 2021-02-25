Two including Ayurveda doctor arrested with explosive materials

-

Two persons who were possession of explosive materials have been arrested in the area of Kinniya in Trincomalee.

According to reports, a 44-year-old Ayurveda doctor and a 41-year-old fisherman were arrested in this manner.

Officers of Trincomalee Police have seized 37 sticks of dynamite and 372-feet long detonator cords from the suspects.

The raid was carried out on a tip-off received by the officers at the Trincomalee Navy Camp.