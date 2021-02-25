AG receives Volume 1 of Easter attacks commission report

-

The Attorney General has received Volume 01 of the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) that investigated the Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The AG’s coordinating officer said that Volume 01 of the report was received today from the Secretary to the President.

However, the Attorney General has requested the President’s Secretary to submit all proceedings, documents and materials (Volumes 2-5) of the commission to the Attorney General’s Department, she said.

Attorney General Dappula De Livera on February 12 requested for a copy of the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry from the Secretary to the President in order to consider forwarding charges against the suspects.

Meanwhile the final report, which was handed over to the Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday (23) was tabled in parliament by the Leader of the House, Foreign Affairs Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, this morning (25).



The Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks handed over its final report to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on February 01.

Hearings and other procedures of the Presidential Commission officially came to a conclusion on January 27, 2021.

The Commission was appointed by former President Maithripala Sirisena on September 22nd, 2019 to investigate the series of attacks that took place on Easter Sunday same year and to recommend necessary actions.

The commission had recorded evidence from a total of 440 individuals during its term.

The commission was chaired by Court of Appeal Judge, Janak de Silva and included Court of Appeal Judge, Nishshanka Bandula Karunarathna, Retired High Court Judges Nihal Sunil Rajapaksa and A.L. Bandula Kumara Atapattu, former Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, W.M.M.R. Adikari.