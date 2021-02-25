Two more Covid-19 deaths reported in Sri Lanka

Two more Covid-19 deaths reported in Sri Lanka

February 25, 2021   09:00 pm

-

The Director General of Health Services on Thursday confirmed two more Covid-19 related deaths, increasing Sri Lanka’s death toll due to the virus to 459.

One of the deceased is a 62-year-old woman from Kadawatha who had passed away on February 21 while being treated at the Colombo North Teaching Hospital. The Cause of death is mentioned as a heart disease and complicated diabetes with Covid-19 infection.

The other victim is an 83-year-old woman from Wattala. She had been disgnosed as Covid-19 positive at the Kiribathgoda Base Hospital and transferred to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital, where she passed away on February 25. The cause of
death is reported as Covid-19 pneumonia and bacterial infection.

