464 cases of Covid-19 reported so far today

The Ministry of Health reports 242 new cases of COVID-19 increasing the total number of coronavirus cases reported so far today to 464.

All new cases reported today are close contacts of infected patients from the Peliyagoda Covid-19 cluster.

This brings the tally of positive cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters to 77,827.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka thus far has climbed to 81,933 while total recoveries stands at 76,961.

4,513 patients are currently under treatment for the virus while the death toll from the virus is 459.