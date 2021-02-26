315 Sri Lankans stranded in Oman return to the island

-

A group of 315 Sri Lankan expatriates stranded in Oman have returned to the island, says Ada Derana correspondent.

They had departed from Omani capital Muscat in two chartered flights.

One flight touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with 188 expatriates aboard while the other arrived carrying 127 others.

Upon arrival, the returnees have been referred to PCR tests and directed to quarantine centres subsequently.