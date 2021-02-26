315 Sri Lankans stranded in Oman return to the island
File Photo.

315 Sri Lankans stranded in Oman return to the island

February 26, 2021   10:25 am

-

A group of 315 Sri Lankan expatriates stranded in Oman have returned to the island, says Ada Derana correspondent.

They had departed from Omani capital Muscat in two chartered flights.

One flight touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake with 188 expatriates aboard while the other arrived carrying 127 others.

Upon arrival, the returnees have been referred to PCR tests and directed to quarantine centres subsequently.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories