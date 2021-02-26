IGP directed to suspend cops involved in assault on law student

IGP directed to suspend cops involved in assault on law student

February 26, 2021   12:10 pm

-

Several offices attached to Peliyagoda Police have allegedly assaulted a law student named Migara Gunaratne yesterday (February 25).

The victimized student was identified as the son of former Central Province Governor, President’s Counsel Maithri Gunaratne and the brother of Attorney-at-Law Charitha Gunaratne.

According to reports, nearly 10 police officers had assaulted him when he arrived at Peliyagoda Police to visit a suspect detained at the station.

Speaking on the matter, Minister of Public Security Dr. Sarath Weerasekera said he has requested the Inspector General of Police to probe the incident.

He noted that further instructions were given to suspend the officers involved in the assault.

The minister condemned the such attacks taking place at police stations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories