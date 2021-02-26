IGP directed to suspend cops involved in assault on law student

-

Several offices attached to Peliyagoda Police have allegedly assaulted a law student named Migara Gunaratne yesterday (February 25).

The victimized student was identified as the son of former Central Province Governor, President’s Counsel Maithri Gunaratne and the brother of Attorney-at-Law Charitha Gunaratne.

According to reports, nearly 10 police officers had assaulted him when he arrived at Peliyagoda Police to visit a suspect detained at the station.

Speaking on the matter, Minister of Public Security Dr. Sarath Weerasekera said he has requested the Inspector General of Police to probe the incident.

He noted that further instructions were given to suspend the officers involved in the assault.

The minister condemned the such attacks taking place at police stations.