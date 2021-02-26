Ex-Senior DIG Anura Senanayake passes away

Ex-Senior DIG Anura Senanayake passes away

February 26, 2021   03:08 pm

-

Former Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Anura Senanayake has passed away this afternoon, his family sources confirmed.

Anura Senanayake had joined Sri Lanka Police in 1973 as a Sub Inspector. He was then promoted to the rank of Inspector 08 years later. In 1985, he received a promotion to the post of Chief Inspector.

He has served as the OIC of Weerangula, Veyangoda, Kilinochchi, Ragama, Welikada and mirihana police stations.

He was appointed the as the Director of the Colombo Crimes Division in 2008.

Senanayake was promoted to the rank of DIG in December 2011.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories