Ex-Senior DIG Anura Senanayake passes away

Former Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Anura Senanayake has passed away this afternoon, his family sources confirmed.

Anura Senanayake had joined Sri Lanka Police in 1973 as a Sub Inspector. He was then promoted to the rank of Inspector 08 years later. In 1985, he received a promotion to the post of Chief Inspector.

He has served as the OIC of Weerangula, Veyangoda, Kilinochchi, Ragama, Welikada and mirihana police stations.

He was appointed the as the Director of the Colombo Crimes Division in 2008.

Senanayake was promoted to the rank of DIG in December 2011.