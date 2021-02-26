Four police officers interdicted over assault on law student

-

Four police officers – 03 Constables and one Inspector – have been interdicted for allegedly assaulting a law student at the Peliyagoda police station.

Several offices attached to Peliyagoda Police had reportedly assaulted a law student named Migara Gunaratne yesterday (February 25).

The victimized student was identified as the son of former Central Province Governor, President’s Counsel Maithri Gunaratne and the brother of Attorney-at-Law Charitha Gunaratne.

Reports revealed that 10 police officers had assaulted him when he arrived at Peliyagoda Police to visit a suspect detained at the station.

Minister of Public Security Dr. Sarath Weerasekera subsequently directed the Inspector General of Police to probe the incident and to suspend the officers involved in the assault.