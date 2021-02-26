Sri Lankas Covid-19 caseload exceeds 82,000

February 26, 2021   06:40 pm

Covid-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka crossed 82,000 as 247 more persons were tested positive today (February 26).

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 82,180.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 77,625 earlier today, with 664 more patients returning to health.

However, 4,296 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

