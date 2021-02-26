COVID vaccines for people aged 30 years and above in selected areas

COVID vaccines for people aged 30 years and above in selected areas

February 26, 2021   08:32 pm

-

The Ministry of Health has decided to administer COVID vaccines to people who are aged 30 years and above in selected areas, with immediate effect.

Thereby, individuals belonging to the said age group in Grama Niladhari Divisions that are at high risk for novel coronavirus infection within Colombo and Gampaha Districts will receive the vaccine, Government Information Department said in a statement issued this evening (February 26).

All Directors of Health Services in the Western Province, Regional Directors of Health Services in Colombo and Gampaha districts and Chief Medical Officers of Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) have been directed to identify the high-risk areas in order to proceed with the inoculation programme.

Director-General of Health Services has given further instructions to work in coordination with the Epidemiology Unit to implement the vaccination programme for people aged 30 years and above in the identified areas.

Officers in charge of the vaccination centres in the selected high-risk Grama Niladhari Divisions have been instructed to ensure that only the public belonging to the respective area are being vaccinated, the statement read further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories