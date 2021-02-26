COVID vaccines for people aged 30 years and above in selected areas

-

The Ministry of Health has decided to administer COVID vaccines to people who are aged 30 years and above in selected areas, with immediate effect.

Thereby, individuals belonging to the said age group in Grama Niladhari Divisions that are at high risk for novel coronavirus infection within Colombo and Gampaha Districts will receive the vaccine, Government Information Department said in a statement issued this evening (February 26).

All Directors of Health Services in the Western Province, Regional Directors of Health Services in Colombo and Gampaha districts and Chief Medical Officers of Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) have been directed to identify the high-risk areas in order to proceed with the inoculation programme.

Director-General of Health Services has given further instructions to work in coordination with the Epidemiology Unit to implement the vaccination programme for people aged 30 years and above in the identified areas.

Officers in charge of the vaccination centres in the selected high-risk Grama Niladhari Divisions have been instructed to ensure that only the public belonging to the respective area are being vaccinated, the statement read further.