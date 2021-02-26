Five new COVID-related deaths in Sri Lanka

-

Sri Lanka has confirmed 05 more COVID-19 related deaths, Director-General of Health Services confirmed today (February 26).

This brings the country’s death toll from the virus to 464, Department of Government Information said.

Details of the recently-reported COVID victims are as follows:

01. A 69-year-old man from Nawadagala area – He had been under medical at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital. After testing positive for the virus, he was transferred to Homagama Base Hospital where he passed away yesterday (February 25). The cause of death was recorded as COVID pneumonia, acute kidney disease and high blood pressure.

02. A 72-year-old woman from Narahenpita area – She was transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Homagama Base Hospital upon testing positive for the virus. She died today due to COVID infection and shock caused by blood poisoning.

03. A 70-year-old man from Kandy area – He was moved to Theldeniya Base Hosptial after a PCR test carried out at the Kandy National Hospital came out positive for novel coronavirus. Reports revealed that he succumbed to COVID pneumonia and kidney failure yesterday (February 25).

04. A 71-year-old man from Colombo 09 area – He was transferred from Colombo National Hospital to National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) upon testing positive for the virus. According to reports, he had passed away today. The cause of death was cited as shock due to blood poisoning, COVID pneumonia, diabetes and high blood pressure.

05. A 71-year-old man from Veyangoda area – He had initially been under medical at the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama. Upon testing positive for novel coronavirus, he was moved to NIID where he died yesterday (February 25). COVID pneumonia, shock due to blood poisoning and cancer have been identified as the cause of death.