Coronavirus: 497 new infections confirmed within the day

Sri Lanka registered 250 more positive cases of COVID-19 today (February 26) as total novel coronavirus infections reported within the day reached 497.

Department of Government Information says 487 of today’s cases are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

The remaining 10 are reportedly arrivals from foreign countries.

New development has pushed the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count to 82,430.

According to COVID-19 figures, 4,341 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, total recoveries reported in the country now stand at 77,625.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 464 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.