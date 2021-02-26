Coronavirus: 497 new infections confirmed within the day

Coronavirus: 497 new infections confirmed within the day

February 26, 2021   09:47 pm

-

Sri Lanka registered 250 more positive cases of COVID-19 today (February 26) as total novel coronavirus infections reported within the day reached 497.

Department of Government Information says 487 of today’s cases are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

The remaining 10 are reportedly arrivals from foreign countries.

New development has pushed the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count to 82,430.

According to COVID-19 figures, 4,341 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, total recoveries reported in the country now stand at 77,625.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 464 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories