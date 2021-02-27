Showers or thundershowers expected in three districts

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Ratnapura, Galle and Matara district during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.



Sea areas:

The Meteorology Department added that mainly fair weather will prevail in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly to easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.