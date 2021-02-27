Coronavirus: 748 more patients discharged upon recovery

-

he Ministry of Health says 748 individuals who were previously tested positive for Covid-19, have been discharged from medical care as they have returned to health.

The new development brings the total number of novel coronavirus recoveries reported in the country to 78,373.

According to the situation report, majority of the recoveries were reported from Bingiriya Treatment Centre (81), Kopay Treatment Centre (55), Panideniya Treatment Centre (52) and Kahawatte Treatment Centre (49).

Sri Lanka’s confirmed cases court meanwhile stands at 82,430. However, 3,593 of them are still under medical care.

The country has also witnessed 464 fatalities from the novel coronavirus outbreak.