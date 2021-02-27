Vaccination program moving forward in systematic manner  President

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says the COVID-19 inoculation program is moving forward in a systematic manner.

His remarks came during the ‘Gama Samaga Pilisandaa’ programme at Kivulekada area in Trincomalee today (February 27).

The President also noted that Sri Lanka has largely controlled the spread of novel coronavirus in comparison to other countries in the world.

Ministry of Health on Friday (February 26) announced that all people aged 30 years and above in Grama Niladhari Divisions of Colombo and Gampaha districts that are at high risk for the virus will receive COVID jabs.

According to Epidemiology Unit, 406,633 persons in total had been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of 7.30 pm on Friday ever since Sri Lanka kicked off its inoculation program on the January 29.

Meanwhile, a consignment of 500,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccines purchased from India arrived in Sri Lanka on February 25.