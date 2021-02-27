Sri Lanka records 220 new COVID-positive cases

Sri Lanka records 220 new COVID-positive cases

February 27, 2021   06:21 pm

-

Sri Lanka registered 220 more positive cases of COVID-19 today (February 27), Ministry of Health confirmed.

New development has pushed the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count to 82,650.

According to COVID-19 figures, 3,813 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, total recoveries reported in the country now stand at 78,373.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 464 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories