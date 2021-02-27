Sri Lanka records 220 new COVID-positive cases

-

Sri Lanka registered 220 more positive cases of COVID-19 today (February 27), Ministry of Health confirmed.

New development has pushed the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count to 82,650.

According to COVID-19 figures, 3,813 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, total recoveries reported in the country now stand at 78,373.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 464 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.