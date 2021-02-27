205 more coronavirus cases reported

-

Sri Lanka has registered 205 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (February 27), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 425 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 82,855.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 78,373 earlier today, as 748 more patients regained health.

However, 4,018 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 464 at present.