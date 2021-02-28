Naada Stars wins Derana-Signal Sarigama Crossover

Naada Stars wins Derana-Signal Sarigama Crossover

February 28, 2021   08:41 am

-

Team ‘Naada Stars’ took home the championship at the Derana-Signal Sarigama Crossover Grand Finale yesterday (February 27).

The Derana-Signal Sarigama Crossover competition came to a conclusion in a festive manner in Colombo last night.

Derana Dream Star and Little Star participants contested in teams at the Derana-Signal Sarigama Crossover competition for a period of five months.

Teams ‘Naada Stars’ and ‘Thaala Strikers’ were voted in as the finalists for the grand finale of the competition.

Artists Raveen Tharuka, Kalara Aveeni, Maweesha Sansadee, and Siheli Thurya teamed up as ‘Naada Stars’ while ‘Thaala Strikers’ consisted of artists Gihan Bandara, Mahesha Sandamali, Ashini Chamathka, and Savindi Senaliya.

Subsequently, ‘Naada Stars’ beat ‘Thaala Strikers’ by obtaining the highest number of SMS votes from the viewers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories