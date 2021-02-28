Naada Stars wins Derana-Signal Sarigama Crossover

-

Team ‘Naada Stars’ took home the championship at the Derana-Signal Sarigama Crossover Grand Finale yesterday (February 27).

The Derana-Signal Sarigama Crossover competition came to a conclusion in a festive manner in Colombo last night.

Derana Dream Star and Little Star participants contested in teams at the Derana-Signal Sarigama Crossover competition for a period of five months.

Teams ‘Naada Stars’ and ‘Thaala Strikers’ were voted in as the finalists for the grand finale of the competition.

Artists Raveen Tharuka, Kalara Aveeni, Maweesha Sansadee, and Siheli Thurya teamed up as ‘Naada Stars’ while ‘Thaala Strikers’ consisted of artists Gihan Bandara, Mahesha Sandamali, Ashini Chamathka, and Savindi Senaliya.

Subsequently, ‘Naada Stars’ beat ‘Thaala Strikers’ by obtaining the highest number of SMS votes from the viewers.