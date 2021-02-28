Police raids buying and selling operation of stolen motorcycles
File photo

Police raids buying and selling operation of stolen motorcycles

February 28, 2021   12:54 pm

-

An operation that carries out buying and selling of stolen motorcycles in the Negama area in Galnewa has been raided by the police.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana stated a suspect arrested in connection with the racket has been remanded until March 09 by the order of Kekirawa Magistrate’s Court.

Reportedly, 23 motorcycle registration number plates, 17 spare parts, two motorcycle chassis, and one motorcycle engine have been found at the scene.

The Police Media Spokesman further stated that there is an uptick in motorcycle thefts in the country and that 06 similar motorcycle thefts were reported yesterday (27) as well.

The place raided in Galnewa is suspected to be an operation that buys stolen motorcycles, the DIG said.

The Galnewa Police have launched investigations in collaboration with the Department of the Commissioner of Motor Traffic regarding the number plates found there.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana advised the public to take precautionary measures while parking motorcycles as there have been reports of organized gangs stealing motorcycles.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories