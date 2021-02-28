Isolation of several areas in Batticaloa lifted

Isolation of several areas in Batticaloa lifted

February 28, 2021   02:50 pm

-

Several areas in the Batticaloa District will be released from their isolation status from tomorrow (March 01), National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Head Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Accordingly, the following 04 areas under the Kattankudy Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Division will be longer under isolation from 5.00 am tomorrow.

- Gafoor Road
- Mohinar Lane
- Sinnathona Road
- Telecom Road, 1st Cross

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories