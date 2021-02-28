Isolation of several areas in Batticaloa lifted

-

Several areas in the Batticaloa District will be released from their isolation status from tomorrow (March 01), National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Head Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Accordingly, the following 04 areas under the Kattankudy Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Division will be longer under isolation from 5.00 am tomorrow.

- Gafoor Road

- Mohinar Lane

- Sinnathona Road

- Telecom Road, 1st Cross