2020 A/L results out in April?

Results of the G. C. E. Advanced Level Examination for the year 2020 will most probably be released in April, says Minister of Education Prof. G. L. Peiris.

In addition, steps will be taken to reduce the gap of one and a half years in granting university admission to those who have passed the A/L exam, the Minister said.

He points out that if A/L results are released in April, the qualified students will be able to commence university education from September. This would ensure that another year is not gone to waste, he added.

Prof. Peiris mentioned this while participating in an inspection tour of the Maliyadeva Model College in Kurunegala regarding the preparation of examination centers for the 2020 G. C. E. Ordinary Level Examination.

The 2020 O/L examination is scheduled to commence tomorrow (March 01) after being postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 622,305 candidates are to face the 2020 Ordinary Level examination at 4,513 centers from 1st to 10th of March. A total of 423,746 school candidates and 198,606 private candidates are scheduled to appear for the exam this year.

The Minister added that results for the 2020 O/L exam will be released in June, thereby ensuring that the students will be able to commence A/L classes from July.

The Education Minister emphasized that the time of students would never be wasted under any circumstances.

He stated that it was a priority of the Ministry of Education to formulate a structure that would enable children to complete their education without delay.