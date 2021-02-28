Coronavirus: 352 new positive cases within the day

-

Sri Lanka registered 148 more positive cases of COVID-19 today (February 28) as total novel coronavirus infections reported within the day reached 352.

Department of Government Information says 346 of today’s cases are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

Four others were detected from the prison cluster and the remaining 02 are reportedly arrivals from foreign countries.

New development has pushed the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count to 83,242.

According to COVID-19 figures, 3,824 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, total recoveries reported in the country now stand at 78,947.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 471 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.