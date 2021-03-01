2020 O/L exam commences

-

The G. C. E. Ordinary Level Examination for the year 2020 commences today (March 01) and is scheduled to be held until March 10.

The exam was previously scheduled to be held in December 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed several times until the date was fixed for today.

A total of 622,352 candidates are due to face the 2020 Ordinary Level examination at 4,513 centers set up island-wide.

A total of 423,746 school candidates and 198,606 private candidates are scheduled to appear for the exam this year, according to the Department of Examinations.

Meanwhile, 40 special exam centers have been set up for candidates who have tested positive for coronavirus infection.

A total of 541 centers have been set up island-wide for the coordination of the exam matter.

Further, the Department had requested the candidates to be present at the exam by 7.45 am as hygiene safety procedures will be in implementation at the venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.