Bus disregarding signal lights collides with express train

Two individuals have been critically injured when a bus collided with a Kandy-Colombo Fort express train at the Wanawasala railway crossing in Kelaniya this morning (01).

Reportedly, the bus had attempted to cross the railway line despite active signal lights and collided with the speeding train. The bus had then crashed into a nearby shop after colliding with the train.

A lottery ticket seller and a passerby had sustained critical injuries in the incident and have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

The wife of the injured lottery ticket seller told Ada Derana that the bus moved on towards the railway line despite protests from passersby.

She said, “The bus went on despite our cries to stop. Then [the bus] collided with the train and crashed into our house. My husband who was selling lottery tickets at the front got stuck between the bus [and the house]. Three kids were inside the house. When we saw the bus coming, we asked them to escape from the back door.

Reportedly, the bus which was traveling from Ragama Ranaviru Sevana to Kelaniya was rented by the Sri Lanka Army. Two soldiers and the driver had been traveling on the bus.

Further investigations into the incident have been launched by the Peliyagoda Police.