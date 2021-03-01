New Secretary appointed to Agriculture Ministry

March 1, 2021   03:35 pm

M.B.R. Pushpakumara has been appointed as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture, the President’s media Division said. 

The former Nuwara-Eliya District Secretary has been appointed to the position following the recent decision by former Agriculture Secretary Major Gen. (Rtd) Sumedha Perera to step down from the post. 

Meanwhile B.L.A.J. Dharmakeerthi has been appointed as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Batik, Handloom and Local Apparel Products.

The two ministerial secretaries received their letters of appointment from the Secretary to the President Dr. P.B. Jayasundara at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (01), the PMD said. 

