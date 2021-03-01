Easter attacks report presented to Mahanayake Theros and Cardinal Ranjith

-

A copy of the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Easter Sunday attacks has been handed over to Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith.

The Director General, Legal Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat Hariguptha Rohanadheera presented the report to the Cardinal Ranjith at the Archbishop’s House today (01).

Meanwhile the President’s Media Division stated that the report was also presented to the Mahanayake Theros of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters this morning.

The report was presented to the Mahanayaka of the Malwatte Chapter Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thero at the Malwathu Maha Viharaya in Kandy and to the Mahanayaka of the Asgiriya Chapter, Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnarathna Thero at the Asgiri Maha Viharaya in Kandy.