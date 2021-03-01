Sri Lanka records 111 more COVID-19 cases

-

Sri Lanka has registered 111 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (March 01), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 303 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 83,546.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 79,422 earlier today, as 475 more patients regained health.

However, 3,653 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 476 at present.