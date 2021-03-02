COVID-19 victims to be buried in Iranaitivu

March 2, 2021   11:18 am

A decision has been taken to bury the bodies of COVID-19 victims in Iranaitivu, stated Cabinet Spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

He mentioned this during the press conference held today (02) to announce the Cabinet decisions.

According to Minister Rambukwella, a plot of land in Iranitivu in Kilinochchi District has been identified for this purpose.

Pointing out that a gazette notification has been issued regarding COVID-19 deaths, the Minister stated that the decision was taken during the discussion held yesterday (01) regarding the action being taken in this regard.

Commenting further, he said, “Preliminary work in the area has been completed and arrangements are being made to receive [COVID-19 victims’] bodies.

Iranaitivu is an island. This is implemented in accordance with the instructions given by the health sector on a scientific basis.”

