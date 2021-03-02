More areas in Kandy District released from isolation

March 2, 2021   01:33 pm

Two Grama Niladhari Divisions of the Kandy District have been released from isolation orders that were issued to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the relevant areas.

Accordingly, the following areas will no longer be considered isolated areas with immediate effect, the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

Kandy District:
- Galhinna Grama Niladhari Division
- Palliyakotuwa Grama Niladhari Division

