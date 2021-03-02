Mother from Jaffna arrested for beating infant with a cane

March 2, 2021   04:01 pm

A woman from Manithottam area in Jaffna has been arrested for beating her 8-month-old infant using a cane.

The arrest was made based on a controversial video of the assault which had widely circulated in social media recently.

Officers of Nallur Pradeshiya Sabha and Jaffna Police had placed the woman under arrest this morning (March 02).

According to reports, the mother has been identified as a 23-year-old and her husband is currently employed in a foreign country.

The infant is currently in the custody of police and the arrested mother is expected to be produced before Jaffna Court.

