Sri Lankas coronavirus recoveries top 80,000

March 2, 2021   04:02 pm

The total number of coronavirus recoveries in Sri Lanka crossed the 80,000 mark on Tuesday as the Health Ministry reported that another 598 patients were discharged after completing recovery. 

The tally of Covid-19 recoveries in the country has climbed to 80,020 with this while 3,056 infected patients are currently under treatment at hospitals and centers.

A total of 83,552 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far and the death toll stands at 476.

