Sri Lanka records 07 new COVID deaths

Sri Lanka has confirmed 07 new COVID-related deaths today (March 02), says the Director-General of Health Services.

According to the Department of Government Information, the death toll from the virus outbreak in the country has climbed to 483 following the new development.

Details of the deceased are as follows:

1. An 87-year-old woman has died yesterday (March 01) at her home in Colombo 15. The cause of death was cited as COVID pneumonia, acute diabetes, acute kidney infection and high blood pressure.

2. An 89-year-old woman from Colombo 05 area has died yesterday. This has been recorded as a home death. The victim has suffered from COVID pneumonia and acute diabetes.

3. A 78-year-old woman from Colombo 15 area passed away today while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital. COVID pneumonia, acute diabetes and high blood have been recorded as the cause of death.

4. A 73-year-old man from Piliyandala area has died yesterday due to COVID pneumonia, and respiratory system failure. He was initially under medical care at the Pimbura Base Hospital and was later moved to Homagama Base Hospital after testing positive for the virus.

5. A 63-year-old woman from Pilimatalawa area fell victim to COVID pneumonia, high blood pressure and acute diabetes today. She was transferred from Peradeniya Teaching Hospital to Theldeniya Base Hospital upon testing positive for novel coronavirus.

6. A 63-year-old man from Colombo 02 area succumbed to COVID pneumonia. After testing positive for the virus, he was transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital where he passed away yesterday.

7. A 63-year-old man from Galewela area died today due to COVID pneumonia and lung cancer. He was moved from Matale District Base Hospital to Theldeniya Base Hospital after testing positive for the virus.