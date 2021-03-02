Coronavirus: 318 infections detected within the day

-

Sri Lanka registered 165 more positive cases of COVID-19 today (March 02) as total novel coronavirus infections reported within the day reached 318.

Department of Government Information says 308 of today’s cases are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

Another one was identified as an arrival from a foreign country and the remaining 09 were detected from the prison cluster.

New development has pushed the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count to 83,870.

According to COVID-19 figures, 3,367 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, total recoveries reported in the country now stand at 80,020.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 483 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.