Hiking Narangala mountain range banned until further notice

March 2, 2021   11:38 pm

Hiking Narangala mountain range in Badulla District is banned until further notice, District Secretariat of Badulla has announced.

The decision was reached taking into account the environmental destruction caused by the waste discarded around the campsite by hikers.

Badulla District Secretary Damayanthi Paranagama said the mountain range will be off limits for hikers until a proper mechanism is put in place to prevent the impact caused to the environment.

