Decapitated body of woman found in suitcase identified; suspected SI commits suicide

-

The identity of the decapitated female body found in a suitcase at Dam Street in Pettah has been revealed, the Police said today (March 03).

According to Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana, the deceased is a 30-year-old woman who was residing at Theppanawa area in Kuruwita.

He said the remains of the deceased were directed to DNA testing.

CCTV footage obtained by the investigators has captured the suspect, who brought the suitcase to Dam Street, entering a rest house in Hanwella area along with a woman.

Surveillance cameras also showed the suspect getting into a Hanwella-Pettah bus plying on route 143 after leaving the lodging by himself.

Probing the CCTV footage further, the investigators have managed to uncover the identity of the murdered woman and the suspect.

Police spokesperson revealed that the suspect is a Sub Inspector (SI) attached to Buttala Police who was on leave at the time of the incident.

When police officers arrived at the suspect’s house in Badalkumbura yesterday, they learned that he had already run off to a nearby jungle area.

Subsequently, special police teams were deployed in search of the suspected officer, DIG Rohana added.

One of the police teams had found the body of the suspect hanging on a tree this morning. Meanwhile, a phial containing poison has been recovered from the scene, the police spokesperson revealed.

Investigators suspect the police SI in question might have committed suicide over the murder.

The suspect’s love affair with the deceased is said to be the motive behind the brutal murder.

Police spokesperson said a magistrate’s inquest and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on the body later today.