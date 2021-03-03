PUCSL grants permission for emergency power purchase

-

Permission has been granted for the emergency purchase of power considering the current situation in the country, says the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL).

The commission pointed out there had been no need for a power cut so far despite the prevailing dry weather.

However, the hydropower generation has severely decreased due to the dry weather conditions throughout the country, Janaka Ratnayake, the Chairman of PUCSL said.

He further said, “There is a dialogue today as to whether there will be a power cut in the near future. The Commission has already taken the necessary steps regarding this. We have already taken steps to obtain the permission of the Commission to obtain additional power in the event of such an urgent need. However, considering the situation, I do not think there will be a power cut in the near future.”