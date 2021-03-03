Residents protest against burying COVID-19 victims at Iranaitivu island

March 3, 2021   10:44 am

Residents of Iranaitivu in Kilinochchi have launched a protest against the government’s decision to bury COVID-19 victims in their residential area.

During the press conference to announce Cabinet decisions held yesterday (March 02), Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Keheliya Rambukwella revealed that Iranaitivu Island was chosen as the burial ground of COVID victims.

Iranaitivu is a small island located in the Gulf of Mannar and part of Kilinochchi District.

Nearly 335 people belonging to 108 families, whose livelihood depends mainly on fishing, currently reside at Iranaitivu Island.

Following the end of the civil war, the inhabitants began returning to Iranaitivu Island in 2017.

According to reports, none of the residents of Iranaitivu Island have been tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

