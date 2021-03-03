Court orders AG to submit report on illegal construction at Muthurajawela Wetlands

-

The Court of Appeal has directed the Attorney General to examine and submit a report on the alleged illegal construction and development projects at the Muthurajawela Wetlands on March 09.

The petitions filed by Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith and the Center for Environmental Justice seeking an injunction suspending illegal construction and development activities in the Muthurajawela Wetland Zone were taken up today (03) before Justices Arjuna Obeysekera and Mayadunne Corea.

President’s Counsel Shamil Perera, appearing on behalf of the Cardinal, stated that illegal clearing and development activities are still continued at the Muthurajawela Forest Reserve.

Therefore, the President’s Counsel requested the court to issue a restraining order to prevent such activities.

Additional Solicitor General Priyantha Navana, who appeared for the Attorney General at the time, pointed out that the Supreme Court had issued a restraining order in 2017 prohibiting the dumping of garbage into the Muthurajawela Conservation Zone, which is still in effect today.

To the Additional Solicitor General’s remarks, President’s Counsel Shamil Perera responded that the ban only prohibits the dumping of garbage and that illegal construction and development activities are taking place in the area.

Subsequently, the bench directed that the petition be summoned on March 30 for consideration.