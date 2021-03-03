Coronavirus: 417 patients discharged upon recovery

-

The Ministry of Health says 417 individuals who were previously tested positive for Covid-19, have been discharged from medical care as they have returned to health.

The new development brings the total number of novel coronavirus recoveries reported in the country to 80,437.

According to the situation report, majority of the recoveries were reported from Panideniya Treatment Centre (38), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (34) and Kopay Treatment Centre (32).

Sri Lanka’s confirmed cases count meanwhile stands at 83,870. However, 2,950 of them are still under medical care.

The country has also witnessed 483 fatalities from the novel coronavirus outbreak.