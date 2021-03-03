Hejaaz Hizbullah and Mohamed Shakeel further remanded

-

Attorney at Law Hejaaz Hezbullah and principal of the controversial Madrasa school Mohamed Shakeel have been further remanded until March 18.

The case was taken up before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (March 03)

Based on investigations of the CID, the Attorney General found Hizbullah a suspect of misconduct or other means of inciting or inciting racist animosity or malicious or hostile feelings between different ethnic groups or ethnic or religious groups under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Hizbullah is also charged with allegations of incitement of national, religious, or racial hatred, which are compounded by incitement to hostility or violence, as per the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act.

On February 17, the Attorney General has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to name Hejaaz Hisbulla a suspect in the aforementioned offenses and obtain a statement from him before producing him before a magistrate’s court.

The principal of the controversial Madrasa school, Mohamed Shakeel was also arrested on Attorney General’s orders for abetting and conspiring with Hejaaz Hizbullah.