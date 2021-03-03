Tourism and factory employees prioritized in next vaccine batch

-

The President has agreed to prioritize employees of factories and the tourism sector when the next batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in the country, Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga stated.

The Minister said that a list of nearly 20,000 hotel employees, tour guides, and drivers registered with the Tourism Development Authority has been submitted to the Ministry of Health.

Minister Ranatunga mentioned this at a special meeting held at the Ministry of Tourism today (March 03) to discuss the progress of the plan to bring down tourists to Sri Lanka.

Ranatunga stated that there are over 130,000 employees in Free Trade Zones across the island.

He added that the vaccine against the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to be given to them in the near future.