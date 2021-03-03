-

COVID-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka crossed 84,000-mark as 205 more persons were tested positive today (March 03).

As per statistics, the total number of COVID-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 84,075.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 80,437 earlier today, with 417 more patients returning to health.

However, 3,155 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.